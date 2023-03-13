Pedestrian injured involved in Redruth crash
A person is thought to have been seriously injured in a crash involving a van and a pedestrian, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of an incident on Agar Road, Redruth, at about 15:35pm.
Officers said the incident was ongoing and emergency services remained at the scene.
Local road closures have been set up and were likely to remain in place for some time according to police.
