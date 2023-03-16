Harrison Palmer: Tributes to boy hit by van in Pool
The family of a 12-year-old, who died after being hit by a van, have paid tribute to their "beautiful boy".
Harrison Palmer from Camborne, Cornwall, was pronounced dead at the scene in Pool on Monday.
His family said they were "devastated and truly heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful boy Harrison, no words can describe our pain".
"We want to thank all of the emergency services and members of the community who did all they could," they said.
The family said they were "very grateful for the love, support and condolences" they had received, and asked for their privacy to grieve.
A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and on suspicion of driving whilst unfit.
The suspect, from Hayle, has been released under investigation pending enquiries.
