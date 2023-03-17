Next areas to see 20mph speed limits in Cornwall revealed
Cornwall Council has revealed which areas are next in line to get new 20mph speed limits introduced.
The council is set to reduce speed limits in most built-up areas in Cornwall from the standard 30mph to 20mph (48km/h to 32km/h).
It follows a successful pilot scheme which has seen the changes already made in Falmouth, Penryn and Camelford.
The areas next in line include Camborne, Pool, Redruth, Illogan, West Penwith, Truro and The Roseland.
The council planned to spend around £4m on the scheme to replace speed limit signs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Plans are also in place for an "extensive education and awareness campaign" to tell people where and why the speed limits have been reduced.
Phase three will be introduced in 2024 to reduce speed limits in areas such as Hayle and St Ives, St Austell, Newquay and St Columb.
In 2025, phase four will see speed limits reduced in Helston and South Kerrier, Bude and Launceston, followed by the final phase five in 2026 in areas such as Wadebridge, Bodmin and Perranporth.
A report on the 20mph project will be seen by Cornwall Council's cabinet on Wednesday for councillors to approve the rollout.
It stated although there was a "presumption" most existing 30mph roads would be reduced to 20mph, it said "not all roads are appropriate".
"Each new limit should be placed at a point that appears obvious to drivers as a transition into an urban area and be applied consistently," it said.
