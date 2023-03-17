Newquay police investigate rape of woman on beach
- Published
Police are investigating the rape of a woman on a beach at a north Cornwall resort.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was assaulted on Towan Beach, Newquay, at about 04:00 GMT on Sunday 12 March, said the Devon and Cornwall force.
A 38-year-old Newquay man, who was arrested on suspicion of rape, has been bailed, said officers.
Police said they were appealing for witnesses including a person fishing in the area at the time.
Det Insp Chris Donald said: "Our inquiries remain ongoing in relation to this case and we are really keen to identify and speak to a person who may have seen or heard something which may assist our inquiries.
"Through CCTV inquiries we believe a person was fishing on the beach in the early hours of Saturday and I would ask them to get in touch with us.
"I'd also ask that anyone else who was in the area and may have relevant information, to please get in touch."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.