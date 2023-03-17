Launceston police step up patrols against vandals

Police have launched a crackdown on vandalism and other anti-social behaviour in Launceston.

Patrols will be stepped up in the town centre and retail park on weekends and evenings after a rise in complaints, said Devon and Cornwall Police.

It said the "spate of vandalism" was "caused by a small number of people".

Police said anyone involved in criminal or anti-social activity risked being arrested and officers urged people to report any vandalism.

Sgt John Stutley told BBC Radio Cornwall: "We can move young people on and if a crime is being committed we have the power of arrest.

"Arrest is a last rather than a first resort, particularly with young people."

