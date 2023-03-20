Woman drowned off Porthcurnick beach after possible heart attack
A retired headteacher drowned at a beach in Cornwall after a possible heart attack, an inquest has heard.
Julie Beach, 59, was swimming at Porthcurnick beach at Portscatho, on the Roseland peninsula, in August 2022 when she got into difficulty.
Passers-by rescued her from the water and attempted resuscitation but she died at the scene, the inquest at Cornwall Corner's Court heard.
It concluded she drowned after a coronary event while swimming.
Mrs Beach was said to be fit and healthy, and ran regularly and swam in the same spot several times a week.
Her husband Simon told the court she was a good swimmer who had gone to the beach to cool off.
There were no strong currents in the sea at the time, he added.
Rescuers praised
He said his wife went to the same location each time for a 30-minute swim with an orange buoy attached to her waist.
The inquest in Truro heard she called for help while in the water between 165-245ft (50-75m) from the beach and cliffs.
Christine Boon, who was walking along the coastal path, reached her about five minutes after hearing her in distress.
Another man also swam to her and towed her back to the beach, the inquest heard.
Off-duty health workers commenced resuscitation after she was brought to shore.
The inquest heard that she may have suffered a heart attack while swimming in the sea.
Assistant coroner Guy Davies recorded a narrative conclusion, saying she died from drowning while swimming following a coronary event.
He praised those who swam to her and the healthcare workers who tried to revive her on the beach.