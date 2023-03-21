Work to move Bude storm tower to start in April
Work to relocate an "iconic" storm tower at risk of falling into the sea will begin next month.
The Compass Point Storm Tower in Bude, Cornwall, has to be moved 100m (330ft) inland due to coastal erosion.
A crowdfunding campaign raised £60,000, with additional money coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Cornwall Council and Bude Stratton Town Council (BSTC).
Contractors have been appointed and work is scheduled to begin on 24 April.
Cornwall Councillor Peter La Broy said: "To get to the point where we would have contractors on board and ready to start seemed at times unimaginable."
BSTC said the work for the Compass Point Project to move the Grade II-listed structure would be done by Sally Strachey Historic Conservation.
In 2021, the specialists completed the £3.1m restoration of the National Trust's Wellington Monument, in Somerset.
The project is being funded by a £250,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, £50,000 from Cornwall Council, £40,000 from BSTC; along with £60,000 through a community crowdfunding effort.
There was an anticipated funding gap of £46,000, but BSTC said it was in the process of applying for additional support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Mr La Broy said: "At the very first meeting about five years ago, when we started to talk about saving our Storm Tower, there was serious doubt expressed that we could even get the project going.
"There have been many challenges along the way - and often the project felt like it might be too much.
Stuart McLeod, from the lottery heritage fund, said: "We're so happy to hear that the work to relocate the Storm Tower will begin soon.
"This structure, which is so iconic on the Bude cliffs, was at risk of being lost forever.
"Thanks to the money raised by National Lottery players, Cornwall Council and the fantastic support from the community, this will now be saved for future generations to continue to enjoy."