Free anytime bus travel scheme to continue in Cornwall
- Published
Pensioners and people with disabilities will continue to get free day and night bus travel in Cornwall.
Cornwall Council's cabinet voted to continue the scheme for concessionary pass holders.
The authority had considered reducing it to off-peak times between 09:30 and 23:00.
Councillor Connor Donnithorne said "we recognise and understand how important these bus passes are".
The cabinet portfolio holder for transport said a consultation on the matter had impacted the decision.
"It is clear the benefits to residents' health and wellbeing outweigh the relatively small savings we would make.
"And with more than 1,000 respondents telling us that changes to the current system would mean they shifted to traveling by car, we must consider the impact on our environment," he said.
The decision follows a consultation about the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) which gives eligible older people and those with disabilities free off-peak travel on local bus services throughout England.
Cornwall offers free travel anytime, unlike some other local authorities.
'Life-changing'
During Wednesday's meeting, the cabinet also voted to approve plans for free travel for care leavers up to the age of 25.
The decision follows a pilot run in Cornwall by the charities Barnardo's and Carefree.
The scheme "highlighted a range of benefits including improved mental health, better access to work, training or study, getting to appointments and reducing isolation", the council said.
Sarah Crawley, director of Barnardo's South West, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Cornwall Council has become one of the first local authorities in England to offer care leavers free bus passes, it will be life-changing for young people who can often feel lonely and isolated."
Jo MacQueen, from Carefree, said: "The positive impact of free bus travel for care leavers in Cornwall will enable them to access opportunities that we want for all young people to have a good life."