Looe Quay Road flooding: Spring tides transport delays
- Published
Buses and train services have been disrupted by flooding in Looe, Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that crews were "assisting with a temporary road closure on Quay Road due to flooding from high spring tides" on Thursday morning.
Great Western Railway (GWR) warned train services running to and from Looe may be cancelled, delayed or suspended, until 10:00 (GMT).
Bus services were also disrupted.
Go Cornwall Buses said services were unable to run in west Looe.
Several flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for parts of Cornwall from Wednesday evening.
