Cornwall Council plans for student transport price hike
Cornwall Council wants to increase the cost of travel for 16 to 19-year-olds in education by almost 30%.
The council is looking to increase the annual contribution from parents and carers from £540 to £700.
The local authority said the charge had previously been "considerably lower" than many other local authorities.
A three-week public consultation was launched on Wednesday for parents and carers to share their views with the council.
Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, portfolio holder for children and families, said: "We want to support young people to access post-16 education, which is why we have met the vast majority of the cost of providing transport up until now.
"However, with the current financial pressures we have to look at the services that we are not legally required to provide."
Ms Ellenbroek said the consultation was being held to find out what the impact of the price hike would be on parents and carers.
She said: "I would like to stress that this is not a done deal - we will listen to people's views and take these into account when making a final decision."
During the 2022/23 academic year, the council said it spent more than £4.4m providing post-16 transport for approximately 1,000 students.
Under the plans the contribution would rise in line with inflation each year.
