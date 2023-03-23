Kensa Heat Pumps Stithians system launched
- Published
A system that will heat homes by drawing energy from 100m (328ft) below ground level has been launched.
The low carbon network in Cornwall has been described as a blueprint which could be used across the UK to help reduce carbon emissions.
The system in Stithians, Cornwall, is an alternative to gas, with homes being connected and each having their own ground source heat pumps.
Cornwall-based firm Kensa claimed the shared ground array was a global first.
The ground source heat pumps are expected to provide 100% of the properties' heating and hot water, meaning that residents will no longer use carbon intensive oil or LPG fossil fuels.
The installation of the system, which cost £20,000 per household, is being paid for with European funding and will eventually cover 250 homes.
Kensa said the ground source heat pumps would reduce the carbon output associated with heating each home by around 70%.
Lisa Treseder from Kensa Utilities said: "What we're demonstrating here in Stithians can be used as a blueprint for millions of homes across the UK.
"We hope that this infrastructure will eventually take the place of the UK's gas network."