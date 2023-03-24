Part of Redruth garden falls into disused mine workings
Two properties have been evacuated after part of a garden fell into disused mine workings.
A 6.5ft (2m) wide hole opened up in a residential garden on the outskirts of Redruth, in an area full of historic mine workings.
Cornwall Council said the residents "made their own arrangements to leave their homes".
It said the owners were advised to contact their insurers and appropriate mining engineers for advice.
Several homes lost electricity when the collapse happened on Sunday night and Western Power Distribution brought in a generator to provide supplies.
Residents said they had been told the power would be cut off again this weekend while the temporary supply was switched off and the supply routed via a newly installed telegraph pole.
Dale Foster, from Wheal Jane Consultancy which specialises in historic mine workings, said the area was formally the site of mine engine housing as part of the Wheal Trefusis copper and tin mine.
He said the whole area was "riddled" with mine workings - some of which were not properly documented.
Mr Foster said: "In this case this was a known shaft, I would assume people would have considered it was already remediated to an appropriate standard."
He said: "It's a very extensively mined area and this side of Redruth tends to be one of the more earlier mined areas.
"Mining activity in this area of Redruth had finished by the mid-1800s to late-1800s so a lot of the mine workings here were less well recorded."
