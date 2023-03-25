Stratton village post office saved from closure by council
A council has bought a village post office to save it from closure.
Bude-Stratton Town Council successfully bid £275,000 for the Stratton store and post office at an auction on Wednesday.
The property also includes four residential units that the council intends to make available to people seeking affordable rent.
Councillor Peter La Broy called it an "ambitious move to secure homes and the shop for Stratton".
He added: "The council as a responsible landlord can be trusted to look after the property for the long-term, and while the property will need some refurbishment and there may be some disruption whilst repairs and modernisation are done, I feel sure most people will be glad."
The decision to bid for the property came after the council received letters of concern from local people worried about losing the shop.
The building includes two flats and two bedsits, and the council's intention is to make improvements to the property and maintain reasonable rents for local people.
Councillor Sian Dearing commented: "This is an exciting opportunity to save a valued shop and post office at the heart of the community, which also meets this and the previous council's aspirations to provide housing for local people."