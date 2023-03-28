9/11 rescuer Rick Rescorla honoured with Hayle walk and plaque
A new walkway has opened in the hometown of a "hero" who saved thousands of lives during the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks in New York.
Rick Rescorla, a security worker originally from Hayle, Cornwall, led 2,500 people to safety during the attacks in 2001.
The walk, along the seafront section of North Quay in the town, is where he played as a boy.
The project was created by local historian Trevor Smitheram.
Mr Rescorla, 62, was head of security for Morgan Stanley, a bank based in the South Tower.
After saving people from the building, he returned inside to make sure everybody was out. His body was never found.
A plaque on the walkway describes him as a "mighty Cornishman" who was "hailed a hero by the global media for the thousands of his work colleagues he helped evacuate".
The memorial was brought about by local historian Trevor Smitheram, president of Hayle Old Cornwall Society, in conjunction with North Quay's owners.
Mr Smitheram, a friend of Mr Rescorla's mother, said of him: "He was a leader from the day he was born and I hope that people... will realise what a great man; what a hero he was.
"It's just so important that he will always be remembered."
Mr Rescorla's children ravelled to Cornwall from the United States for the unveiling of the walk.
"For his story to be told and remembered in his hometown would be extremely special for us - he loved this place," said his son, Trevor.
"He would come back and delve into the Cornish heritage - the Cornish wrestling, the rugby, catch up with old friends - so this is really, really special."
Mr Rescorla's daughter Kim added: "Having him recognised in spots that were special to him and his friends is very important to us."
