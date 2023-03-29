Rower thanks crew who saved him at sea
- Published
A man who suffered a cardiac arrest while rowing at sea in Cornwall has thanked the crew and NHS staff who saved his life.
David Sheppard was training with Cape Cornwall Gig Club in Mounts Bay near Penzance when he became unwell.
Luckily, fellow rower and retired GP Dr Simon Dean was able to rush to his aid.
Mr Sheppard has since offered his "sincere thanks" to Dr Dean and the paramedics and medics who aided his recovery.
He also said he owed "everyone at the hospital a tremendous debt of gratitude for their kindness during my treatment and recovery".
Dr Dean was behind his team mate during the training session on 6 December when he heard "gurgling breathing sounds".
Recognising the signs of cardiac arrest, he started CPR.
Meanhile BlueBell Hill, the cox, instructed the crew to race back to harbour and alerted emergency services.
On arrival to shore, Mr Sheppard was laid on a pontoon while crew member Peter Trythall continued CPR and Dr Dean delivered mouth-to-mouth.
'Overwhelming'
Mr Sheppard was then taken by helicopter to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.
Dr Dean said: "Rowing is all about pulling together as a team and, in this case, the crew, working as a team, was able to save the life of a rower who suffered a cardiac arrest whilst at sea."
Mr Sheppard, who is now in recovery, added: "Initially I was embarrassed and apologetic, assuming I'd just passed out and was hyperventilating.
"It was at this point the paramedics told me I'd suffered a cardiac arrest.
"It was hugely overwhelming to hear what had happened to me, but the paramedics kept me very calm and level and made me feel confident that everything would work out okay."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.