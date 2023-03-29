Delayed Cornwall devolution deal survey results released
Delayed results for a consultation on whether Cornwall should have a new devolution deal and elected mayor have been released.
Results of the 10-week public consultation were due to be released by mid-March but delayed until Tuesday.
It found older residents were mainly against and younger people more in favour of the new role.
The council's open consultation survey had 6,105 responses, with 69% of those against the deal with a mayor.
The survey questionnaire, which was available online and as a hard copy to all Cornwall residents, found 25% were in favour.
A separate representative survey, undertaken by independent survey experts which "guarantee a sample of public opinion" reflecting proportions of gender and age group in each demographical area, found 65% were in favour of the deal including a mayor and 16% against.
More than 5,000 people engaged in online and face-to-face events, including 14 town hall meetings across Cornwall and visits to markets, warm hubs and engagement with students at Cornwall's higher and further education organisations.
The council said a total of 37 town and parish councils were "mainly against the deal", with only one positive response.
Those in support "pointed to the benefits" of new powers and funding for all generations, and those against said decisions "came down to the change to an elected mayor for Cornwall".
Cornwall council leader Conservative Linda Taylor said it had been "interesting to see such a positive response from the younger generation and such strong support from businesses and our strategic partners".
She said it was "clear from these results" that those opposing the deal felt "very strongly on the issue".
'Too much power'
Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have called for the government to deliver the Devolution deal without the requirement for a mayor, which they said would put too much power in the hands of one individual, who could be very difficult to remove.
Councillor Colin Martin, acting leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Cornwall Council, said: "It's obvious that most people support extra money and power being given to Cornwall.
"But the only way to get the right answer on a mayor is to hold a proper referendum, where everyone's vote is counted equally and both sides can put their case fairly without the council's resources being used to promote one point of view over another."
Mr Martin also said a survey was not a sufficient method of consultation for the "complex" subject.
Cornwall Council has been asked for further comment.
The findings will inform the debate to be held in an extraordinary meeting of the council's cabinet committee on Wednesday 5 April.
