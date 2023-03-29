Cornish pasty-making sessions offered to school children
A charity is teaching school pupils how to prepare and cook Cornish pasties to help feed families during school holidays.
The Pasty Box was inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign to tackle child hunger.
After learning how to make the pasties, pupils are given a box of ingredients so they can recreate the dish at home.
Fergus Muller from the charity said: "In a few years I'll be employing a couple of them!"
Mr Muller, owner of Ann's Pasties at The Lizard, Helston and Porthleven, founded the project alongside teachers Lewis Groom and Adam Anderson.
"All of the ingredients in a pasty are very affordable and it's all bought from local farmers. We wanted to give them the tools to cook their own meals," he said.
The latest session was held at Marazion School, Cornwall.
"It's been absolutely fantastic. The children have been so enthused by the whole project," said Mr Groom.
"There's a lot of laughter all the time and they really enjoy it."
