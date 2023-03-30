St Austell murder suspect to be questioned for longer by police
- Published
Police have been granted more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder of a woman in her 60s.
She was found unresponsive with serious facial injuries at an address in Penwithick, near St Austell, Cornwall, at about 18:55 BST on Tuesday, officers said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said she died at the scene shortly afterwards.
A 36-year-old man of no fixed address, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The force said on Thursday a warrant of further detention had been granted by Bodmin Magistrates' Court, allowing officers to detain the suspect in custody for a further 36 hours.
A cordon remained in place on Penwithick Road and officers were still in area, the force added.
Det Insp Rob Smith, senior investigating officer, appealed for relevant dashcam, doorbell, mobile phone or CCTV footage in the areas between Penwithick Road, Carluddon, and Manor View, Par, to be sent to police.