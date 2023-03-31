Trees down and power cuts in Cornwall due to Storm Mathis

Tree in TuckinmillKelly Rowe
A fallen tree blocked a busy road in Tuckingmill

Stormy weather is causing some traffic disruption and has left more than 400 properties without power in Cornwall.

Storm Mathis brought strong winds and heavy rain to the region, with gusts of up to 93mph (150kph) recorded at Gwennap Head near Penzance.

In Tuckingmill, near Camborne, a fallen tree blocked both lanes of Pendarves road.

Power cuts are affecting properties in Bude, St Ives, Redruth and Hayle, Western Power Distribution said.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.