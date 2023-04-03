Planners to decide on modular homes for homeless at Long Rock
A decision is set to be made on Cornwall Council's plan to install more one-bedroom modular units for homeless people on a site in Long Rock.
A planning application for the units is set to go before the council's west sub-area planning committee on Monday.
The units are set to be placed on the council-owned Cormac highways depot at Newtown in Long Rock, near Penzance.
There would be 18 units for former rough sleepers and a management and support building.
Planning officers have recommended that the application be approved, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In their report to the committee they said: "In terms of the benefits of the scheme, it is acknowledged that the scheme would increase the supply of specialist 'move-on' (rather than emergency) housing, which is an identified priority of the current housing shortage within Cornwall.
"The proposal has significant social and economic benefits by having purpose-built accommodation available, rather than the council using expensive and less suitable alternative accommodation as it does at present."
Under the proposals the existing two-storey building and structures on the site would be replaced. The modular units would be arranged in one single-storey row of six pods and a two-storey row of 12 units.
