Dog thought to have started cooker fire in Cornwall
A dog is thought to have accidentally started a fire in a house in Cornwall by turning on a cooker, a council says.
Cornwall Council said it was believed the pet turned on the hob at the home in Tresillian, near Truro, by jumping on it when its owner was out.
Fire crews were called to the property on Thursday morning after a neighbour raised the alarm.
Cornwall Fire Service said the dog was rescued, and that cookers should be off at the switch when going out.
The fire service said it was "urging people to make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their home and to turn their cooker off at the switch when they go out - especially if you have pets".
