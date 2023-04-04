St Mabyn receives second defibrillator after man's life saved
A second defibrillator has been installed in a Cornish village a year after a local man's life was saved by another machine.
Ian Westwood, now 67, collapsed after a cardiac arrest at home in St Mabyn on 4 April 2022.
His wife Sue called 999 and ran to the local pub for the defibrillator which saved her husband's life.
St Mabyn's second defibrillator has been fitted in the village shop by Duchy Defibrillators.
The device was donated by the Forward Hearts scheme, which lets survivors of cardiac arrests donate a defibrillator to a place or organisation of their choice.
Mr Westwood nominated the village.
The original defibrillator, at the St Mabyn Inn, has been used five times since 2019.
Mr Westwood said: "I've got no doubt that I would not have celebrated my 67th birthday this year without that defibrillator and the support of many local friends that day.
"The help and support was utterly amazing."
A defibrillator is a medical device which provides an electric shock, helping restart the heart's normal rhythm.
Alan Odgers, of Duchy Defibrillators, said: "It's great that they now have two devices in the village which can be used in an emergency."