Cornwall Council will not do deal that includes elected mayor
- Published
Cornwall Council has abandoned plans to pursue a devolution deal that incudes an elected mayor due to opposition.
Council leader Conservative Linda Taylor said it was with the "greatest regret" she could not recommend a level three deal - the highest level of devolution.
She said she would instead advise pursuing a level two deal, which comes with less government funding.
It comes after the results of a public consultation were released last week.
Of 6,105 responses to the survey, 69% of respondents were against the deal with a mayor.
It found older residents were mainly against, and younger people more in favour of the new role.
'Difficult decisions'
Cllr Taylor said the council needed to listen to the results of the consultation.
"Whilst there is considerable support for the proposed Cornwall Devolution Deal, there is also significant concern about the requirement to move to a directly elected mayor," she said.
"In order to deliver on our commitment to the people of Cornwall that we will always listen and, where needed, take difficult decisions, it is with the greatest regret that I am unable to recommend to my Cabinet accepting a deal that includes the requirement for a directly elected mayor during the remainder of this administration."
Cllr Taylor said she would seek to retain "as many elements of the Level 3 deal as possible", including a £10m per year devolved education budget.
The level two deal does not include other elements including the £360m investment fund or £8.7m for brownfield housing development.
The council would work with the government to "secure the best possible outcome for Cornwall and our residents", she added.