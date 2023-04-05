Sterts: Cornish theatre near Liskeard to get revamp
New plans are in place for an outdoor Cornish theatre after its canopy roof was damaged by the weather, a charity has confirmed.
Sterts Arts Centre said it was "with great sadness" the "unique structure" had to be dismantled following storms and extreme heat in 2022.
Last year, the arts centre said it was at risk of closure due to financial difficulties.
However, the charity said it was now "through the worst".
Chair of Trustees Nick Hart said after stormy weather the canopy had started to "flex and bend" which made it unsafe for use.
The canopy was also damaged by the extreme summer heat of 2022.
The theatre, at Upton Cross near Liskeard, now plans to create a new cover and has a "sufficiently large sum of money to re-imagine the theatre".
The funds have come from an insurance payout for the damage.
Mr Hart said they were unsure what it was going to look like and called for people to come forward with ideas.
He said they hoped to "start some kind of performances this year, clearly not in the theatre, but we will outsource it to other buildings under the Sterts banner".
Mr Hart added he was "confident we will have a full season running in 2024".
