Warning over 'unstable' sand dunes at Crantock Beach
- Published
People are being asked to stay away from sand dunes at a popular beach in Cornwall as they may collapse.
Crantock Surf Life Saving Club said the dunes at the beach had become unstable after large swells and recent spring tides.
HM Coastguard said there were sheer drops of about six metres in some places along the dunes.
It advised beachgoers not to walk above the dunes and to stay at least 20ft (6m) away from the base.
Emmie Seward-Adams, from Crantock Surf Life Saving Club, said the drops were "particularly bad" this year.
"You can see how steep they are and how unstable they are with overhangs," she said.
"It happens every year when we get the big Atlantic swells and the big spring tides.
"This year has been particularly bad and, coupled with the Easter holidays when there's a lot more people around, we're just asking people to keep away from the dunes and stay safe."
Rob Farr, senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard, said sand dune collapses could be dangerous.
"You've got two hazards - you've got a 20ft sheer drop [and] you've got the danger of sand cliff fall," he told the BBC.
"That amount of sand coming down in one, if there's someone below that, it's not going to be good news."