Flambards ride 'retired' after injury incident probe
The metal frame of part of a theme park ride failed causing an incident that injured three people, an investigation has found.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) looked into what happened on the Space Race ride at Flambards Theme Park in Cornwall last July.
The HSE said while procedures were in place, the ride had "not been examined in sufficient detail".
A Flambards spokesperson said the ride was "closed for future development".
The company said three potential new attractions had been shortlisted for that area of its site near Helston.
A HSE spokesperson said its investigation found a part of the metal frame on one of the ride's cars had failed.
They said: "Action was taken to improve the procedures adopted by the park and the ride examination company to prevent further similar failings.
"We understand however that the park has chosen to retire this ride."
The HSE said no further action was proposed.
