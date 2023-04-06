Truro Cathedral in search of coronation bell-ringers
Truro Cathedral is joining churches across the country in asking people to become bell-ringers for the coronation.
King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, over a bank holiday weekend.
The church in Cornwall said it was urgently seeking people to come forward as bell-ringers to "Ring for the King".
Bell-ringer Jemma Hoare said although there was only a month to go until the coronation, there was still time to learn the art of bell-ringing.
She said: "I think ringing for the King is a really good message to get people in and although time is short now, don't let that put you off.
"Even if you can only come in and chime or do a backstroke, it's still amazing to be able to come and do that for your King."
Vice Master bell-ringer Andy Smith has been ringing for more than 40 years and hopes more people will come and join him.
He said: "We think we need to double the number of bell-ringers.
"We've got about 750 active ringers.
"Ideally, we'd like about 1,500 for the number of bells that are in Cornwall.
"You can be most ages, anywhere from eight to 80.
"You don't need to be particularly musical and you just need to have a reasonable level of fitness."
Laura and her 11-year-old daughter Jenna have joined the community to aid the bell-ringing efforts.
"The teachers are great - they're really encouraging, really kind," Laura said.
"It's a great way to be part of your community and when we go to the the learning sessions we have a cake and a cup of tea halfway through and it's just really fun."
