All migrants moved out of Newquay hotel
- Published
All of the migrants who were staying at a hotel in Newquay are being moved out, Cornwall Council has said.
Residents will be moved to alternative accommodation in the South East of England "over the next 24 hours", it added.
There were thought to be more than 100 migrants at the seafront hotel in the Cornish resort.
In a statement, the Home Office said the use of hotels to house asylum seekers was "unacceptable".
Cornwall Council said the decision had been made "without reference to the council".
The presence of the migrants prompted protests in February with campaigners both for and against turning out on the town's streets.
In March, two people were arrested on suspicion of assault and two were issued with Section 35 dispersal antisocial behaviour notices following more protesting on both sides.
Similar protests took place across the country, including in Skegness and Lincolnshire, which passed off peacefully.