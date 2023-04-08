Two climbers at Bosigran airlifted to safety from cliffs
People are being advised to take care near the coast after two climbers were airlifted to safety from cliffs in Cornwall by rescue teams.
Falmouth Coastguard was called to Bosigran, near St Ives, at about 14:25 BST on Friday after a climber fell and injured his leg.
The man was about 70 metres (230ft) from the base of the cliff and unable to move any further.
Multiple rescue crews and a Coastguard helicopter responded after a 999 call.
Eddie Robinson, from Falmouth Coastguard, said crews needed to clear everyone off the cliff face due to potentially dangerous winds generated by the helicopter.
He said the injured man and his climbing partner were then "winched to safety" after spending about four hours on the cliffs.
"It was a huge job and all on scene worked really hard," he said.
'Is this safe?'
Mr Robinson urged people to take their mobile phone with them to call for help in case they get into trouble on the coast.
"It's the number one thing," he said.
"But also, just have your wits about you - the tide does move, it is a little bit choppy and there is a swell on the north coast.
"Just take that thought when you're near the coast - is this safe? Should I be going here?"
Crantock Surf Life Saving Club also reminded beachgoers to stay away from dune cliffs that have formed on the beach.
The club said volunteers had to speak to a child who had burrowed into one of the dunes with a spade on Friday.