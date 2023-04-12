King Charles coronation: Dozens of street parties to take place in Cornwall
Cornwall Council has approved dozens of street parties to celebrate the King's coronation.
The authority said a total of 40 communities applied for permission to hold street parities on the 6 May bank holiday weekend.
People wanting to organise events which require a road closure have now run out of time to apply for permission as an application requires 12 weeks' notice.
The council said many more coronation events would not require road closures.
The tradition of street parties in the UK is believed to have started as a mass event in 1919 when Peace Teas were held all over the country to mark Peace Day on July 19, 1919 to celebrate the end of World War One, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
While this was the first recorded mass event, there had been local events with street parties before 1919.
Since then street parties have continued to be a tradition to mark major national events, including VE and VJ Days, royal weddings, and Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 and her silver, golden, diamond and platinum jubilees.