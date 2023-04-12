Falmouth restaurant no-shows are 'massive' loss to business
A restaurant owner has said a quarter of his table bookings on Easter Sunday were no-shows which represented a "massive" loss to his business.
Paul James, of CJs at Budock Water, Falmouth, Cornwall, said 46 people who booked tables, failed to show, with the restaurant able to seat 200 people.
He said, on paper, his business had been fully booked on Easter Sunday.
Taking into account the costs of extra staffing and energy costs for the day the loss was "massive", he said.
'Perfect storm'
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, which represents about 100,000 venues across the country, said: "We are seeing it across the UK and it's more severe in tourist locations where you rely more on booked rather than walk-in trade.
"We are seeing a significant level of cancellations and it's really difficult at the moment because of the cost of living crisis.
"And with soaring bills, businesses are having to watch very carefully what they spend, so it's a perfect storm for them."
She urged customers to call if they wanted to cancel.
"Just let people know if you can't make it," she said.
'No ramifications'
Mr James said no-shows were "getting more common" and "generally nine times out of 10 it seems to be the tourists".
"Maybe they're booking two or three places and just deciding on the day where they are and which one they're going to.
"They get no ramifications but for what they've cost a small business, it's just not easy."
Mr James said "one of the worst tables" had been booked for 19:00 BST.
"We had phoned them the day before saying our last orders were actually quarter to seven but we'll take your booking for seven o'clock, saying 'Are you absolutely fine with that?'
"Yes, no problem whatsoever and they just didn't show."
He added: "Cooking for me isn't just a job, it's a way of life, it's a passion, I love to cook for people.
"My wife on the other hand has had enough of this."
