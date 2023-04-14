Volunteers planting vegetable patch in Landrake graveyard
A village in Cornwall has come up with a novel way to provide freshly grown food for people struggling with the cost of living.
Part of the graveyard at St Michael's Church in Landrake near Saltash has been converted into a vegetable patch.
The fresh cabbage, beetroot, onion and salad leaves will go into food parcels and community lunches.
Volunteers and members of the church are using an unused corner of the churchyard, well away from any graves.
Church member Dona Cooper said: "We have got an informal food bank, so really food parcels, that the church wardens hand out.
"We are also involved in the monthly community lunch, and we just thought it would be useful in the unused graveyard to have some fresh fruit and vegetables especially with the cost of living being what it is.
"The village seems to have taken it to their hearts, which is very encouraging."
Permission for the project was granted by the Diocese of Truro.
Richard Magrath, priest in charge of the church said: "I think some people were surprised and said 'can you do that in a churchyard?', but a churchyard is a place if life, particularly at Easter to have this symbol of new life is really powerful, and really wonderful.
"And I think the Diocese appreciated that that is what we wanted to do."