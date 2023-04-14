Man suffers serious injuries in farm accident near Porthleven
A man has suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped underneath farm machinery in Cornwall.
The accident happened inside a barn in Porthleven, near Helston, at about 12:25 BST on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Firefighters and paramedics also attended.
Officers said a man in his 50s managed to free himself from underneath the forage harvester.
He was taken to hospital with a serious chest injury, the force said.
Officers said the Health and Safety Executive was notified.
