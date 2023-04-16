Town deal grants launched for St Ives businesses
Businesses and organisations in St Ives are being invited to apply for grants as part of work to regenerate the area.
The St Ives Town Deal will allow small and medium sized companies to apply for grants between £2,500 and £150,000.
In 2021, St Ives, Penzance and Camborne were allocated £65m in funding to create a "fitting legacy" of the G7 summit in Cornwall.
The funding will help revitalise and regenerate the Penzance and Newlyn area, Cornwall council said.
The enterprise grant scheme, worth £1.8m, is one of nine projects funded by the government as part of the £19.9m town deal for St Ives.
Vice Chair of St Ives Town Deal Board Libby Buckley said it was "fully committed to ensuring the funding [would] benefit the local community in St Ives", including local businesses and entrepreneurs.
Louis Gardner, Cornwall council portfolio holder for economy, said the aim of the deal was to "regenerate the towns and boost our local economy".
"This involves supporting the growth of small and medium sized businesses which make up a large proportion of our enterprises, helping them to become more productive and plan for the future," she said.
A launch event will be held at St Ives Library on Monday 17 April, and applications will open on 1 May.
