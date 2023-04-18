Bird flu: 'Relief' in Devon and Cornwall as restrictions eased
Poultry keepers in Devon and Cornwall welcome being able to let birds outside as bird flu restrictions ease.
The reduction in restrictions, in place since November, also mean farmers can return to marketing eggs as free-range.
A union said it was a "sigh of relief" for the poultry industry.
However, farmers said allowing chickens back into fields would be a "gradual process". The government said the risk from bird flu was easing.
The "mandatory housing order" for England and Wales was lifted at 00:01 on Tuesday.
The measures were introduced during the world's biggest ever outbreak, with the UK alone seeing about 330 cases confirmed and four million birds culled in a year.
Katie Jarvis, of the National Farmers' Union in the south-west of England, said it was "a bit of a sigh of relief for the industry generally".
Bex Tonks, from St Ewe Free Range Eggs, which has 7,200 birds in Cornwall, told BBC Radio Cornwall: "It's been quite a struggle to make sure we followed biosecurity measures; there was a huge cost involved in doing that."
She added "timid chickens" would have to be let out in a "gradual process", initially for a couple of hours at a time, as "it'll be quite a big shock to do this suddenly".
Jerry Saunders, from Orchard Organic Farm, near Stokeinteignhead in Devon, said changes were being treated with "a little bit of trepidation... but we will be back to normality soon, hopefully".
He told BBC Radio Devon: "Locking our hens up is not what we do. We believe passionately that they should be outside.
"They don't lay as many eggs when they're inside, and they eat more food, so it's costly. But we understand why it has to be done."
The government said "scrupulous standards" of biosecurity will need to be maintained as avian flu is expected to still be circulating in the environment for several weeks.