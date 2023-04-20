Falmouth University to be main tenant at development in Truro
Falmouth University will be the main tenant of a £200m development in Truro city centre, developers say.
The Pydar Regeneration Scheme will see 300 homes, a university centre, a hotel and restaurants built.
The university's facility will be home to 750 students, associated staff, researchers and business partners.
James Windsor, project director, said the agreement with the university was encouraging for the future of the development.
"This shows to the world and outside parties that there's a formal legal document in place, which opens up discussions with hoteliers and other commercial operators," he added.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Prof Emma Hunt, Falmouth University vice-chancellor, added the institution would bring economic benefits to the city centre.
"We are delighted to be progressing our involvement on this exciting project," she said.
"Not only will our students, researchers and colleagues bring their economic and academic value to the city, we envisage the facility and the resources within it as being open [and] available to the local community for educational, entertainment and business uses."
Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for economy, said: "Our council team has been working very hard over the last couple years to support the Pydar development.
"We are thrilled to support this partnership and be one step closer to getting this development off the ground."
Construction at the site is due to begin in 2024 after all the groundworks are in place, developers said.