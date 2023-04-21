Part of A30 in Cornwall to be closed for ongoing works
Part of the A30 will be closed over the weekend as part of ongoing works to improve Cornwall's major road.
The stretch between Chiverton and Scorrier will close from 20:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday.
The work will include construction of a new road crossover in preparation for switching to a contraflow system in May.
A section of the B3284, south of the A30 towards Shortlanesend, will also be closed for road realignment works.
The weekend closure will also allow a utilities trench to be dug across the carriageway.
Drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.The western A30 diversion route has been agreed with Cornwall Council in order to avoid low bridges, National Highways said.
It is part of a major upgrade to the A30 between Chiverton and Carland Cross, costing £330m and scheduled to be completed by December.