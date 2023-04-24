Hayle quay closed after harbour wall collapses

Harbour wallHayle Harbour Authority
The cause of the collapse is being investigated

A quay has been cordoned off to vehicles and pedestrians after a section of harbour wall collapsed.

Pictures showed a gaping hole with rubble falling into the sea at the South Quay wall at Hayle in Cornwall.

Hayle harbourmaster Peter Haddock said the cause of the collapse at about 15:30 BST was unknown and an investigation would be taking place.

"The quay will remain closed to both vehicles and public until further notice," he said.

