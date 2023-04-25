Image released in hunt for Newquay rape suspect
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak with in connection with the rape of a teenage girl.
Devon and Cornwall police said the girl was attacked on the outskirts of Newquay, Cornwall in November 2022.
Investigating officers released the electronic facial identification technique (E-Fit) image to help trace the suspect.
Det Con Nicola Curnow said the force were "keen to hear from anyone who can help us to identify this person".
Police said the rape took place between 18:00 and 19:30 BST in the area of Penwartha Close and Stafford Close in St Columb Minor on 27 November 2022.
Det Con Curnow, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "The girl was walking alone when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her."
Police said the girl was being supported by family and specially-trained officers.
