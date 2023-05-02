Cornish Lithium drilling for element near A30 in Cornwall
- Published
A drilling rig has been installed near a major road in Cornwall to look for lithium.
Cornish Lithium, the company exploring for the element, has started to drill in Blackwater next to the A30 near Truro.
Lithium is mostly used for batteries which are used in electric vehicles, the company said.
There are plans for the rig to drill down to about 1.2 miles (2km) in the next six months.
Mike Round, from Cornish Lithium, said: "We're looking for lithium which is dissolved in the deep groundwater.
"In Cornwall, we have large structures and geological features that cut across the county and we're trying to drill into them at depth and bring some of that deep groundwater to the surface to test for lithium content."
The rig uses a diamond tipped tungsten carbide drill which brings up a continuous stick of rock to examine.
The core samples are then taken back to a facility to be examined along with deep water samples.
It is hoped the samples will give a better picture of the geochemistry and show which areas have the most lithium dissolved in the groundwater.
Hay bales have been placed around the site where the drilling is taking place to try and stop noise pollution.
Cornish Lithium has about 70 employees, primarily in Cornwall.
It hopes commercial lithium mining could be up and running by 2028.