World Pilot Gig Championships begin in Isles of Scilly
The annual World Pilot Gig Championships return to the Isles of Scilly on Friday.
More than 400 crews have entered races in the 32nd event, which runs until Sunday at Porthmellon Beach, St. Mary's.
However, visibility issues led to concerns many gig rowers would not get to the Isles of Scilly in time.
The first race was due to begin at 11:30 BST, with the last race at 13:30 BST on Sunday.
On Thursday, very few flights from Lands End Airport and Penzance Heliport, in Cornwall, went ahead due to poor visibility on St Mary's.
The Steamship Company put on an additional ferry service on Friday to try and get passengers to the islands in time.
A total of 128 crews have entered the men's open and 127 crews have entered the women's open.
More than 170 crews have entered the women and men's vets and super vets races.
Selena Baxter, from St Mary's Gig Club which is the defending champion, told BBC Radio Cornwall about their training and preparations.
