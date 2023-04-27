A388 crash: Three injured in serious collision
Three people have been injured in a crash on a main road in Cornwall, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the collision which involved a car and a truck at about 15:40 BST on the A388 between Stoke Climsland and Treburley.
Devon and Cornwall Police said three people have been injured, two are believed to be seriously injured.
The road is closed and is likely to remain shut for some time, officers added.
