Man dies in car crash on A30, Cornwall
- Published
A person has died following a crash between two cars on the A30 in Cornwall.
Police were called at about 23:40 GMT on Sunday to the westbound carriageway between Two Bridges and Plusha where the driver of each vehicle was hurt.
A man in his 50s suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 70s from the Launceston area was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police and National Highways confirmed the crash site remained partially closed to motorists, and was expected to reopen fully on Monday afternoon.
Drives were asked to follow A388 and A38 diversions and leave extra time during their journeys
Officers undertaking a forensic investigation have appealed for witnesses to assist with inquiries.
A grey VW Beetle and a grey Ford S-Max were involved, police said.
