Padstow's 'Obby 'Oss festival returns to Cornwall
- Published
Thousands of people have paraded through the streets of Padstow for the annual Obby Oss celebration.
The ancient tradition saw two 'Obby 'Oss, wooden hobby horse costumes, return to Cornwall for the event.
People cheered at the May Day celebration when the blue ribbon 'Oss arrived at about 10:00 BST, followed by the red 'Oss at 11:00 BST.
Several traditional Osses made their way through the streets accompanied by live music and dancing.
Barry McCann travelled from Blackpool, and has attended every year for the past 18 years.
He said: "I'm very interested in folklore... I came down first of all when I'd heard about Oss day and seen footage of it and I thought it was a wonderful atmosphere and I just keep coming back."
Leo was one of the many school children from year 6 who took part in the procession, which he said was "really important".
"I've been doing it since I was born and it just means something to get together with family."
