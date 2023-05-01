Tributes paid to man stabbed near Bodmin nightclub
Tributes have been made to a man stabbed to death near a nightclub on Sunday whom police have named as Michael Allen, 35.
Mr Allen was confirmed dead at the scene close to the Eclipse venue on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin, Cornwall, following reports of a street brawl.
Seven men and women with suspected stab wounds were taken to hospital.
Police have been granted by magistrates more time to question a man, 24, in connection with their murder inquiry.
The family of Mr Allen, from Liskeard, said he was a "much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs".
The family wished to "respectfully request privacy at this time", their statement added.
The suspect, also from Bodmin, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Officers were called to the scene at 03:15 BST on Sunday.
Of the seven people injured, five have since been released and two remain in hospital recovering from surgery.
A tribute site has been set up at Bodmin Rugby Club, where Mr Allen was a player, for people to gather and remember him.
Officers will be in attendance to support the local community between 16:00 and 18:00 BST on Monday, and twice daily from 10:00 to 12:00 and then 16:00 to 18:00 for the next week.
The club said Mr Allen's "humour and kindness has left a mark on us all, and we will miss him dearly".
Det Insp Ilona Rosson said police would "continue to ask the public for their help" in the investigation.
She said: "If you have any information relating to this murder and have yet to have spoken with the police, please come forward immediately. The information you have, no matter how small you may feel it could be, could be vital to our investigation."
It is unclear whether the victims had attended the nightclub prior to the violence outside.Eclipse released a statement saying it was "deeply saddened" by the events and its "thoughts are with the victims and their families".
