Looe: Firefighters tackle blaze in industrial unit
People have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to a fire at an industrial unit.
Eight crews were sent to tackle the blaze in St Martin, Looe, Cornwall, at 03:25 BST on Tuesday, which forced the closure of the B3253 road.
The fire spread to an adjacent commercial building but by 04:15 good progress was being made to control the it, the fire service said.
The ambulance service, police and National Grid have been informed.
