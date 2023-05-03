A38 Cornwall safety work postponed
Work to improve safety on a stretch of the A38 in Cornwall is being postponed.
National Highways launched a public consultation in June 2022 into safety between Trerulefoot and Carkeel, saying the road had a high collision rate and often queuing traffic.
Planned investment between 2025 and 2030 has now been delayed.
Campaign group Safe38 said this was "not acceptable" but Transport Secretary Mark Harper said "financial challenges" had delayed the works.
"I recognise that's disappointing for people but the positive is the schemes are still happening, they're still being developed... they'll just happen a little bit later than they were previously scheduled to," he said.
National Highways said it was working with the Department for Transport (DfT) to "assess the wider implications of the announcement on our programme of potential future schemes", including the A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel safety package.
A spokesperson said the work would now be considered for delivery beyond 2030, and that the extra time would help ensure schemes were "well planned and efficient".
Safe38 chairperson James Millidge asked for funding to be provided for speed cameras in the area "at the very least" as soon as possible.
"We are frankly shocked and dismayed that funding for this vital safety improvement on one of the South West's most notorious roads has been delayed," he said.
"The Department for Transport is failing completely in its duty of care to road users on this stretch of road - these safety measures would have saved lives and reduced serious injuries."
