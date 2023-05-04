Man and two police officers assaulted in Newquay
- Published
A man was left with "suspected stab wounds" and two police officers were assaulted during an incident in Newquay, the police said.
Emergency services were called to a "serious assault" on Edgcumbe Avenue just before 15:15 BST on 2 May.
A victim, in his 20s, was taken by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital with suspected stab wounds, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He is in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
An 18-year-old man from Newquay has been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.
He is due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk