Helston Flora Day 2023 held a day early to avoid Coronation clash
- Published
One of Cornwall's most celebrated traditional events is taking place on a Friday to avoid a clash with the Coronation of King Charles III.
Helston's Flora Day was due to take place on Saturday, but organisers announced a change of date in October.
Flora Day is usually held on 8 May, unless that falls on a Sunday or Monday, then it is held on the Saturday before.
The day marks the start of spring and features dances through the town.
People line the streets to hear Helston Town Band play traditional and distinctive music throughout the day, with shops and houses decorated with flowers and foliage.
Sarah White, a shop owner in the town, said: "Lots of people come from different towns so we meet new people each year and yeah I'd say it's good for trade."
Simon Paul, who has recently opened a coffee shop in the town, said he was "very excited" to experience his first Flora Day and expected to be "run off his feet".
