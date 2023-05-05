Coronation knitted postbox toppers appear across Cornwall
Knitted postbox toppers to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III are appearing across Cornwall.
Keen crafters have been busy making displays and models to decorate their communities ahead of Saturday's historic event.
One knitter told the BBC she had been keen to "bring a smile to people's faces" following the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is the first coronation to take place in 70 years.
Toppers have appeared in St Ann's Chapel, St Tudy, Mevagissey and Heamoor.
Lorraine Cole, from Callington, has knitted royal figures and displayed them near the town hall.
She said: "When we were putting them up loads of people were walking past going 'Can we take photos of them? We've never seen anything like it, it's really good'.
"With the Covid years that we've all had with lockdowns it's really nice to bring something back so the community can all work together again and bring a smile to people's faces," she said.
